A logo for oil giant Total is seen at a petrol station in London February 12, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird/File Photo

PARIS Total has restarted all units at its 247,000 barrels-per-day Gonfreville refinery in Normandy, northern France, a spokesman for the French oil and gas company said, after a technical incident led to some units being halted on Monday.

"The unit where the incident occurred was restarted late on Tuesday night," the spokesman said, adding that a complete restart of the refinery would take several days.

(Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)