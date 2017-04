PARIS French oil company Total, (TOTF.PA) Europe's biggest refiner, said refining margins in the region had fallen slightly but remained near a two-year high in the fourth quarter of 2014.

Total's European refining margins indicator (ERMI) fell to $27.5 per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2014 from $29.9 in the previous quarter, a table showed on its website on Thursday.

The indicator has recovered strongly in the second half of last year, buoyed by a sharp drop in crude oil prices, after having hit a four-year low in the first three months of 2014.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)