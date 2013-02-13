The logo of French oil company Total is seen during the company's 2011 annual result presentation in Paris February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS Total (TOTF.PA) plans to lift its oil and gas output by 2 to 3 percent in 2013, the group's Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie said on Wednesday.

"I think it will be closer to three than two," de Margerie told a press briefing for the group's annual results.

The French major struggled in 2012 to keep production of oil and gas at year-ago levels, with output sliding by 2 percent to 2.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day after it was hit by attacks on its pipelines and a leak in the North sea.

Total confirmed its target to boost annual output by 3 percent in the 2011-2015 period and speed up growth after 2015.

(Reporting by Muriel Boselli and Michel Rose)