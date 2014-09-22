LONDON Total (TOTF.PA) said it believes its Yamal gas joint venture in Russia can go ahead on time despite international sanctions against Russia and is talking to European export credit agencies to organise financing.

The United States imposed sanctions on Yamal's Russian partner Novatek (NVTK.MM) and its co-owner Gennady Timchenko, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, over Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis.

"We had meetings with EU authorities and they confirmed that onshore Arctic gas projects are not under sanctions," Total's chief financial officer Patrick de la Chevardiere told an investor day in London.

He said the $27 billion (16.53 billion pounds) Yamal liquefied natural gas project could no longer raise dollar financing but could still get funding in euros, renminbi and roubles.

The CFO said Total was in talks with European export credit finance agencies from France and Italy to organise funding.

The consortium for the Yamal project in the Arctic, which also includes China's CNPC, is discussing funding with Chinese banks, he said.

"The Yamal production is not included in our 2017 production goals. Even though we could start before that," De La Chevardiere said.

