COPENHAGEN French oil major Total (TOTF.PA) has abandoned exploration work at its shale well Vendsyssel-1 in northwestern Denmark, the Danish Energy Agency said in a statement late on Monday.

The well, which is 80 percent owned by Total and 20 percent by Denmark's state oil company Nordsofonden, confirmed the presence of gas but the thickness of the layer was smaller than expected.

"The results didn't fulfil the partnership's expectations on reservoir properties and thickness of layers," the agency said.

"No further work will be performed in the well, which is now being permanently plugged and abandoned."

