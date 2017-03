PARIS Shares in oil group Total (TOTF.PA) opened down 2.26 percent on Tuesday after its chief executive Christophe de Margerie died when a business jet collided with a snow plough during takeoff at Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport.

Total said it will convene a meeting of its board "as soon as possible" but did not provide further details.

