PARIS Workers at Total's (TOTF.PA) 247,000 barrel-per-day Gonfreville refinery, the last one on strike over pay in France, voted to lift a two-week action on Friday, a union official said.

"We took note of the end of the movement at La Mede and Feyzin and we decided to stop the strike," Jacky Pailloux, head of the Sud union at the Gonfreville refinery told Reuters.

"Total's refusal to negotiate on the issue of wage claims does not mean that we give up these claims," he added.

A Total spokeswoman had said earlier in the day that workers at the 153,000 bpd La Mede refinery near Marseille had also decided to resume work.

Striking staff, led by the CGT union, have been locked in a pay dispute with Total, which has refused to reopen talks after other unions approved a deal this month.

