Striking workers of French oil giant Total gather in front of the oil refinery of Donges, near Nantes, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS France's fuel supply system can cope without production from Total's (TOTF.PA) four striking oil refineries, the head of the country oil sector lobby UFIP said on Friday.

"We are demonstrating that we can re-supply the French market," Jean-Louis Schilansky told Reuters. "Since 2010, we have learnt to organise ourselves rapidly to cope with possible shutdowns of refineries," he said referring to the last major labour dispute at Total.

"Over the long-term we'll have to reassess things but right now this is for sure. There is no risk, people will be able to go on holiday and fill their tank in petrol stations without any risk of supply shortages," he added.

A strike at four of Total's five refineries entered its 8th day on Friday, hitting 60 percent of France's refining capacity, in a dispute over wages.

(Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Michel Rose)