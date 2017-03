View of the logo of French oil giant Total in front of the oil refinery of Donges, near Nantes, December 20, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS A strike at three of Total's (TOTF.PA) five refineries in France has entered its 11th day on Monday, CGT union officials said.

The striking refineries, which produce mainly gasoline and diesel for motorists, are the 339,000 barrels per day (bpd) Gonfreville, the 155,000 bpd La Mede and the 119,000 bpd Feyzin plants.

The action at the 230,000 bpd Donges plant was lifted over the weekend and preparations to restart production were underway, a union official said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)