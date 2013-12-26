Striking union workers of French oil giant Total gather in front of the oil refinery of Donges, near Nantes, December 20, 2013. A strike at four of Total's five refineries entered its 8th day on Friday, hitting 60 percent of France's refining capacity, in a dispute over... REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS Workers at one of three striking Total (TOTF.PA) refineries in France voted to end a near two-week action over pay in a sign the movement is losing momentum, although workers at the other two decided to extend their strike, CGT union officials said.

"We decided to stop," Michel Lavastrou, a CGT union official at the 109,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Feyzin refinery told Reuters. "It became difficult to continue much longer."

A majority of workers at the 247,000 bpd Gonfreville refinery, Total's largest in France, and at the 153,000 bpd La Mede refinery voted to extend their action, officials from the CGT union said.

The strike action at the French refineries has been a demand factor undermining Brent oil prices. <O/R>

Striking staff, led by the CGT, have been locked in a pay dispute with Total, which has refused to reopen talks after other unions approved a deal this month.

Total and French oil industry lobby UFIP said there is no short-term risk of fuel shortages as seen during a previous large-scale refinery strike in 2010.

The strike at Gonfreville in Normandy was extended until at least midday on December 27 while the one at La Mede near Marseille was extended until 1900 GMT on Thursday.

"It has been extended for 24 hours," Gilles Costils, CGT union official at Gonfreville said. "It's fizzling out a bit, it's true, but workers are continuing."

Both refineries, which produce mainly gasoline and diesel for motorists, represent less than 30 percent of France's oil refining capacity.

The halting of the strike at Feyzin near Lyon may quicken the end of the nationwide move started on December 13 since unions at the three refineries had insisted they would stand together.

"This will rush things forward in my view," Pedro Afonso, a CGT union official in Feyzin, said. "We were hoping to go out (of the strike) together."

The potential impact of the strike had already been curbed by the end of the walkout on Sunday at a fourth Total refinery, the 219,000 bpd Donges plant in western France.

Total operates five of France's eight oil refineries. The three plants not run by Total are not affected by the strike.

UFIP said on Friday that oil imports and the use of depot stocks were preventing supply shortages.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Geert De Clercq and David Evans)