LONDON Oil flows through the Forties pipeline have been curbed by the shutdown of Total's Elgin platform following a gas leak, oil traders said on Tuesday.

Oil produced at the facility is exported via the BP-operated Forties Pipeline System. Two oil trading sources said Total's Elgin-Franklin site had been providing about 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) to Forties.

Forties is important for the global oil market because it usually sets the value of dated Brent, the benchmark for pricing up to 70 percent of the world's physical oil, and is part of the underlying market for Brent futures.

The Forties oil stream is scheduled to export about 440,000 bpd in April, according to the loading programme.

"The Forties crude oil stream should be affected by the problems that Total currently has with the gas leak on its Elgin platform," Olivier Jakob from consultancy Petromatrix said.

"Elgin is producing about 30,000 bpd, and Franklin is also at 30,000 bpd. Hence if output from Franklin is also affected. it will result in a loss of about 60,000 bpd to the Forties stream".

A spokesman for BP declined on Tuesday to comment on flows through the pipeline.

"Elgin Franklin is the second-largest after Buzzard. So basically if either of these fields are out, the Forties programme suffers," a North Sea trader said.

Oil trading sources said there had been no impact yet on loadings of Forties cargoes, although there was a risk of delays should the shutdown continue.

"There might be the odd deferral, but we'll see how it goes," said a trader.

Buzzard is the largest of the fields that contribute to the North Sea's Forties crude blend and typically produces 200,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The Nexen-operated Buzzard oilfield has been plagued by output problems during the past year, causing widespread delays to the shipping schedule.

Around five of the 600,000 barrel Forties cargoes scheduled to load in April have been delayed, trading sources said, mostly as a result of production problems at Buzzard.

In the physical oil market, no cargoes of Forties crude traded on Tuesday in the window, a trading period organised by pricing agency Platts towards the end of the European day, which provides a price benchmark. Forties traded at an improved premium on Monday.

The gas leak at Total's Elgin platform could have wider implications for the North Sea basin, because it has forced Royal Dutch Shell to evacuate workers from the Shearwater platform and the Noble Hans Deul drilling rig in the vicinity.

Shell UK said it had decided to bring forward planned maintenance on Shearwater with immediate effect, four days ahead of schedule, and was shutting down production in a controlled manner.

Total's shares fell in the stock exchange after the company said it could either drill a relief well, which could take six months, or send in engineers to "kill" the leak, admitting it could take six months to stop the flow.

