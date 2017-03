Christophe de Margerie, CEO of the French oil and gas company Total SA, speaks at the annual IHS CERAWeek conference in Houston, Texas March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

AIX-EN-PROVENCE Total sees weak refining margins in the second quarter to June impacting margins, its chief executive said on Saturday.

"Everybody knows refining margins have been extremely weak in the second quarter and this will have an impact on our profits as it did during the first quarter," Total Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie told reporters on the margins of an economic conference in Aix-en-Provence.

