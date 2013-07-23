Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
TEL AVIV Israeli chipmaker Tower Semiconductor (TSEM.TA) (TSEM.O) said on Tuesday it received additional gross proceeds from the exercise of Series 8 warrants into ordinary shares in the amount of $19 million.
The aggregate gross proceeds from the equity rights offering process announced in June totalled $41 million, including the Series 8 warrants exercise.
Following the completion of the rights offering and the exercise of warrants, the company's outstanding ordinary share count is 47 million, of which 18 million are held by Israel Corp (ILCO.TA), reflecting a 39 percent stake.
Shares in Tower Semiconductor, also known as TowerJazz, were down 0.8 percent to 17.9 shekels in early afternoon trade in Tel Aviv.
($1 = 3.57 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)
FRANKFURT Two of the world's biggest central banks are likely to find themselves with a bigger policy gap by the end of the coming fortnight
NEW YORK Wall Street stock indexes and the U.S. dollar both posted gains for the week on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen confirmed market expectations for an interest rate rise in March but profit taking saw equities and the greenback slip for the day.