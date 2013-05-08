TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Wednesday it sees group-wide global sales of 9.1 million vehicles in the financial year ending March 2014, compared to 8.87 million the previous year.

The Japanese automaker said it is assuming an average dollar rate of 90 yen and a euro rate of 120 yen in the financial year ending March 2014.

Toyota posted on Wednesday an annual operating profit of 1.32 trillion yen (8.60 billion pounds), with an operating margin of 5.98 percent, beating a market that had expected 1.26 trillion yen profit, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates.

