TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) is expected to post operating profit of around 1.3 trillion yen (8.4 billion pounds) for the year ended March, 3.7 times more than the previous year, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

That figure will be 150 billion yen more than the forecast the automaker made in February, the Nikkei, said without citing its sources.

Toyota's annual operating profit has not exceeded 1 trillion yen since the Lehman crisis of 2008, it said. The company posted 2.27 trillion yen operating profit for the year through March 2008, the report said.

In February, Toyota raised its net profit forecast for the year through March by more than 10 percent to 860 billion yen on strong U.S. sales of the Camry sedan and other vehicles.

Toyota's press office was unavailable for comment. Monday is a public holiday in Japan.

