DETROIT Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and Ford Motor Co (F.N) will work together to develop hybrid trucks and SUVs that will be ready for market by the end of the decade, the two companies said on Monday.

Ford and Toyota plan to collaborate on product development for the future rear-wheel drive hybrid vehicles as well as for telephone, Internet and entertainment systems.

Developing the hybrids will help each automakers meet stringent U.S. fuel economy standards in coming years, said Takeshi Uchiyamada, vice president for Toyota research and development and Derrick Kuzak, Ford's product development chief.

There are no plans for collaboration beyond rear-wheel drive hybrids and on-board phone, navigation and entertainment systems, Kuzak said.

Toyota has been the world leader in hybrids since it introduced the Prius sedan in 1997. It has since sold 3.3 million hybrid vehicles. led by the Prius, which like most fuel-efficient cars has front-wheel drive.

Rear-wheel drive vehicles in the U.S. market include sports cars and high-performance sedans.

"This is the kind of collaborative effort that is required to address the big global challenges of energy independence and environmental sustainability," said Ford Chief Executive Alan Mulally in a prepared statement.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda said, also in a prepared statement, that the tie-up "should also become an important building block for future mobility in the U.S."

While Toyota has led in hybrid sales, Ford has been a leader in pickup trucks, which are predominately sold in the United States and Canada. Its F-series pickup trucks have been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. market since the 1970s.

The two companies will work on the details of a fuller agreement expected "sometime in 2012" that will lay out more specifically how they will collaborate, said Kuzak.

"We have a lot of details to work out with Ford before we can talk about our cooperation with Ford" more fully, said Uchiyamada, Toyota's vice president for research and development.

Uchiyamada led the Toyota team of engineers that developed the first-generation Prius.

Costs and scope of the collaboration have not yet been worked out, Uchiyamada said, and he said it was too early to tell if one company may bear more of the costs.

By allying with Ford, Toyota is also taking aim at an area of vehicle technology where executives acknowledge that the Japanese automaker has lagged: on-board navigation and entertainment systems.

Ford won sales and consideration from young car shoppers with its Sync system, an option that allows drivers to control stereos and cell phones with voice activated commands. The follow-up system, MyFord Touch, proved less popular with the high-end buyers Ford targeted.

MULALLY, TOYODA MEETINGS

Ford CEO Alan Mulally has long professed admiration for Toyota going back to his days as a Boeing Co (BA.N) executive when he studied and borrowed heavily from the Japanese automaker's lean production system.

Mulally and Toyoda have met informally and formally at auto shows, airports and conferences since 2007, and set the groundwork for more formalized work on the collaboration that began in April of this year between teams led by Uchiyamada and Kuzak, Kuzak said on Monday.

Early in his tenure at Ford, Mulally approached Toyota to seek a deal intended to speed Ford's turnaround.

Ford led by Mulally was able to go from money-losing to profitability and develop a more diversified model lineup without that tie-in with Toyota.

When Mulally became Ford CEO in October 2006, the company was on its way to losing $30 billion from 2006 to 2008. Soon after he arrived, the company borrowed heavily to fund a restructuring that helped it become the only Detroit automaker to avoid bankruptcy in 2009.

Ford in 2010 showed its best profit since 1999.

Both automakers face pressure from a resurgent GM which is investing heavily in plug-in hybrid technology. Last week, GM announced plans for a second rechargeable hybrid based on the technology used in the first, the Chevy Volt.

Both Toyota and Ford have entered into previous collaborations to help share technology and development costs.

Under Toyoda, the Japanese automaker has invested in Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) and struck a deal to cooperate in producing an electric vehicle based on the RAV4 small SUV.

And Ford works with GM to develop some transmissions for the North American market and with French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) for development of some diesel engines in Europe.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Derek Caney)