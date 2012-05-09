Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) reported a surge in fourth-quarter profits and forecast a big recovery in annual earnings for the business year that started in April as it leaves behind a year of disruptive natural disasters.

KEY POINTS

- Toyota, Japan's top automaker, said operating profit jumped more than five-fold to nearly $3 billion (1 billion pounds) in the January-March fourth quarter and would triple in the current year, as vehicle production roars back from post-disaster lows.

- January-March operating profit increased to 238.50 billion yen ($2.99 billion), beating a consensus estimate of 223 billion yen in a survey of 23 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Fourth-quarter net profit, which includes earnings from China, jumped to 121 billion yen from 25.4 billion yen a year earlier.

- For the current year to next March 31, Toyota forecast operating profit would rise to 1 trillion yen, its highest since the global financial crisis. Consensus forecasts have been for a profit of 990 billion yen.

COMMENTARY:

SONG SANG-HOON, ANALYST, KYOBO SECURITIES, SEOUL

"Toyota is on a firm and fast recovery track as production from all key sites is returning to normal. Having said that, its recovery will make the overall auto industry's competitive landscape tougher this year.

"For Toyota, big risk factors will be how much the yen could strengthen further from the current level and the outlook for the U.S. market, which is one of its most important markets.

"It's got competitive models from the Camry to the Prius and the Corolla, and how the trio flagship models can perform will decide its recovery pace."

BACKGROUND

- The expected profit rebound comes as Toyota's sales recover strongly after supply chain disruptions from the earthquake and tsunami in Japan as well as floods in Thailand last year.

- With robust top-line growth a given in the current year, Toyota is looking to squeeze further cost cuts in an effort to offset the yen's renewed strength.

- Despite the pain of building cars at home with the dollar far below the 85 yen break-even level in Japan, Toyota has committed to build at least 3 million vehicles a year at its domestic factories - roughly triple the output at local rivals Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) and Honda Motor Co (7267.T).

- Toyota shares, valued at more than $134 billion, have gained more than a third since the broad market trough in late November, outperforming Nissan (7201.T) and Honda (7267.T), U.S. rivals General Motors (GM.N) and Ford (F.N), as well as Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), but lagging BMW's (BMWG.DE) 41 percent jump. On Wednesday, Toyota shares closed flat at 3,145 yen. Japan's main Topix share index .TOPX fell 1.4 percent.

