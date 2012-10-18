TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Thursday it will spend 40 billion yen (314 million pounds) to more than double annual production capacity of diesel engines at a plant in Thailand to about 610,000 engines from 290,000 engines in 2015 to meet growing demand in emerging markets.

The plant has total capacity of 900,000 engines, including gasoline engines.

Earlier, media reports said Toyota was considering trimming its 2012 group-wide production plan by about 2 percent because of a drop in sales in China after a territorial row, though the company denied it had altered its target.

(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)