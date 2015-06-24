Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda attends a news conference on the arrest of the company's Managing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Julie Hamp in Tokyo June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) President Akio Toyoda earned 352 million yen ($2.84 million/£1.8 million) in total compensation last year after his bonus doubled to about $2 million, the Japanese company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Toyoda, head of the world's best-selling automaker, received a bonus of 249 million yen in the year ended March, up from 127 million yen in the previous year. His base salary was unchanged.

Toyoda's compensation is roughly a third of what Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) paid Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn in the same period. Ghosn told shareholders on Tuesday he splits his time equally between Nissan and French alliance partner Renault SA (RENA.PA), which he also heads.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI) CEO Sergio Marchionne was the top-paid automotive executive in 2014, making about 31.3 million euros ($35 million).

Toyota in May reported a 19 percent rise in net profit to 2.17 trillion yen for the business year through March, and forecast a third consecutive year of record profit.

Nissan's net profit grew 18 percent to 457.6 billion yen.

