Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
TOKYO Japan's Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) now expects a yen exchange rate of 92 to the dollar, compared with an earlier forecast of 90, while it revised its euro exchange rate assumption to 122 yen from 120 yen, the company said on Friday.
It also raised its calendar year 2013 group-wide global production forecast to 10.12 million vehicles from the previous forecast of 9.94 million vehicles.
Toyota's group-wide production include figures at group companies Daihatsu Motor Co 7262.T and Hino Motors Ltd (7205.T).
LONDON Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said it is continuing preparations for a merger with the London Stock Exchange , despite the LSE's refusal to sell its Italian MTS trading platform.
LONDON Taxi app Uber [UBER.UL] lost a court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from imposing strict new English reading and writing standards on private hire drivers, the latest setback for the firm which could mean the loss of thousands of workers.