Unilever prepares 6 billion pound sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
DETROIT Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) is recalling 130,000 2014 Tundra pickup trucks to correct a problem with side air bags, the automaker's U.S. sales arm said Thursday.
An incorrectly installed piece of trim on the vehicle's centre pillar could interfere with the deployment of the side air bags in a crash, according to Toyota Motor Sales USA.
Toyota said it is not aware of any injuries or fatalities related to the condition.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Bernard Orr)
FRANKFURT Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.