A logo of Toyota Motor Corp is pictured on an automobile at the company's showroom in Tokyo May 8, 2012, a day before Toyota's announcement of its full-year results. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said it will add two of its Lexus models to a recall it started in late 2009 to address the risk that a loose floormat could force down the accelerator.

Toyota said about 131,800 vehicles of the 2010 RX350 model and about 22,200 vehicles of its 2010 RX450H model would be recalled.

Owners of the vehicles will receive a safety recall notification in early August.

Lexus dealers will handle the vehicles at no cost to the customers, the company said in a statement.

Toyota in September 2009 had recalled about 3.8 million vehicles in the United States, citing the floormat risk.

The company maintained from the start of its worst safety crisis that the issue was linked to floormats pinning gas pedals down rather than a systemic electronic problem. And in early 2011, US Department of Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood announced that a federal probe essentially agreed with Toyota.

(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

(bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net))