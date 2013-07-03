The Toyota logo is seen at a dealership of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp in Brussels October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said it is recalling around 185,000 vehicles globally including the Yaris compact due to a glitch in the electric power steering system, which could make the steering heavier.

Yaris models, known as the Vitz in Japan, made between November 2010 to March 2012 have been recalled. Toyota said it is also recalling the Verso-S, known as the Ractis in Japan, manufactured from August 2010 to August 2011.

The world's best selling carmaker is recalling around 130,000 vehicles in Japan, some 7,050 vehicles in Germany and about 7,000 vehicles in France, as well as in several other countries.

No accidents have been reported from this glitch, said Toyota spokeswoman Shiori Hashimoto.

(The story corrects spelling of vehicle in second paragraph to Ractis, not Lactis)

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama and Yoko Kubota; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)