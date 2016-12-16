Boards advertising Toyota and Lexus cars are on display in Moscow, Russia, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

BEIJING The Chinese unit of Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) will recall 66,830 imported Lexus brand vehicles in the country over potential safety issues, China's quality watchdog said on Friday.

Some Lexus models, made between June 2014 and December 2016, have problems with their braking software, China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said on its website.

In October, Toyota issued a recall for about 5.8 million cars in Japan, Europe and China over potentially faulty airbag inflators made by Takata Corp (7312.T). In June

The notice urged consumers to immediately contact dealers for inspection and said current stock vehicles will be sold in the absence of defects.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Himani Sarkar)