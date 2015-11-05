TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp reported a jump in quarterly operating profit on Thursday bolstered by a weak yen and cost cuts, but trimmed its full-year revenue forecast citing an uncertain outlook in emerging countries.

The world's top-selling automaker said July-September operating profit rose 26 percent to 827.4 billion yen (4.42 billion pounds), just ahead of a consensus estimate.

Toyota has topped the leader board for global auto sales in the past few months, selling 7.49 million cars worldwide in the year to September, more than No. 2 Volkswagen AG's 7.43 million during the same period.

Nevertheless, it lowered its annual revenue outlook to 27.5 trillion yen, up 1 percent from a year earlier but less than an earlier estimate of 27.8 trillion yen.

"The auto market especially in developed economies will remain strong, but Asia may not recover as much as we are hoping to see, so we are more cautious on our emerging market forecast," Managing Officer Tetsuya Otake told reporters.

The automaker said that while it expects to hit its annual China target of 1.1 million units, profitability in the world's largest auto market is likely worsen due a slowing economy.

Net profit for the quarter rose 13.5 percent to 611.72 billion yen.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)