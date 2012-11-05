BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp revised down its groupwide global sales forecast for the fiscal year through March 2013 to 8.75 million vehicles from 8.80 million, although it saw slightly stronger demand in North America than previously anticipated.
Japan's largest automaker revised up its forecast for North American sales in the fiscal year to 2.40 million vehicles from 2.38 million, while revising down its sales forecast in Europe to 790,000 vehicles from 830,000.
Toyota said it is assuming an average dollar rate of 79 yen compared with its previous assumption of 80 yen, and an euro rate of 100 yen versus its previous assumption of 101 yen.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell on Friday despite OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs, on concerns over rising U.S. supplies and as traders begin to pull out crude barrels from pricey storage as physical markets show signs of tightening.