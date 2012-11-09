LONDON Nov 9 Britain's goods trade deficit was smaller than forecast in September, as fuel imports fell and chemicals exports increased.

Separate figures showed that construction output fell 2.6 percent in the third quarter, close to the estimate published in earlier third-quarter GDP data.

************************************************************

SEPT AUG FORECAST

Goods balance -8.368 -9.984 (-9.844) -8.9

- Exports 24.881 24.607 (24.642)

- Imports 33.249 34.591 (34.486)

Non-EU goods balance -3.972 -5.004 (-4.972) -4.9

ANALYSTS' COMMENTS

VICKY REDWOOD, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"The UK trade position improved in September, but the trade balance has been pretty volatile recently and the underlying picture is one of little improvement.

"Net trade still looks unlikely to keep the recovery going as the temporary factors boosting GDP in Q3 fade.

TOM VOSA, NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK

"Broadly, a little better than expected. Essentially total trade balance - big improvement. But we had upward revision to August data. Where that leaves us for Q3? Doesn't really tell us much about the direction or revision in Q3.

"I think the construction data was actually far more important, since we saw a small downward revision there, which on its own is negligible, put together with the industrial production data we had earlier this week, and there's a bit of a chance now, about 0.1 percentage point off Q3 GDP when we get the second estimate at the end of the month.

"I think in the UK, Q4 will see a contraction and the bounce in Q1 will be very modest and we'll be very lucky to get one percent growth next year. I think that raises questions as to why the MPC suspended QE yesterday."

DAVID TINSLEY, BNP PARIBAS

"I don't make a great deal of the trade balance data. Clearly they are better than expected, but they've just been so choppy of late that it's difficult to get a clear picture.

"Over the quarter it's pleasing to see net growth, I guess the uncertainty is over whether that will be sustained.

"The most recent CBI/PMI indicators aren't terribly encouraging for the subsequent months. They suggest that exporters are struggling to make progress.

"The UK is doing OK - it's increasing its exports to China and the rest of the growing world. The problem is that we're starting off from a low position so it might take some time to see the effect.

"It does seem, though, as if it's going in the right direction, though you've got to take every result with a pinch of salt."

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK

"It's worth bearing mind that these numbers are exceptionally volatile and reading anything into one month's figure at the moment is very tricky. There are some encouraging signs.

"If you look at total volumes of exports they're growing at about 5.5 percent in the latest three months compared to where they were a year ago... It's not just the Jubilee effect".

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"The figures are volatile as we know, on a month by month basis and there have been plenty of distortions over the past few months.

"But if anything the message is relatively reassuring that the trade shortfall appears to be narrowing, and export volumes are rising probably more quickly than import volumes.

"It doesn't say that much about the next six months to a year but the figures are mildly encouraging."

FOR PREVIOUS STORIES ON UK TRADE BALANCE: [GBTBAL=ECI-M]

((uk.economics@reuters.com, Tel: +44 20 7542 5109))

(Reporting by Peter Griffiths)

((peter.griffiths@thomsonreuters.com; +44 7542 6701; Reuters Messaging: peter.griffiths.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))