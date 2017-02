BERLIN Negotiations on a new EU-U.S. free trade deal are "frozen up" and their success or failure very much depends on the United States, German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday.

"Whether there is any perspective at all for TTIP very much depends on whether the Amercians have considerable reason to have this agreement," Gabriel told a news conference to present updated German growth forecasts.

"If the United States don't want to open up their market, we need no trade deal."

