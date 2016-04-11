Workers direct a crane lifting newly-made steel bars at a factory of Dongbei Special Steel Group Co., Ltd., in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

WASHINGTON The Obama administration on Monday said it would hold hearings this week to seek comments on the global steel industry and the impact of overcapacity on U.S. steel producers.

U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman will preside over a hearing on Tuesday and Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker will oversee a hearing on Wednesday, Froman's office said in a statement.

The United States has criticized Beijing for its heavy support of China's steel industry, which the Obama administration argues has led to overproduction that has cost U.S. jobs.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)