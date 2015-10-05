ATLANTA Pacific trading partners are increasingly confident of reaching a final deal on a sweeping trade pact at talks in Atlanta, Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Sunday.

Amari, speaking to reporters, said he had informed Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that a deal was expected.

Other ministers from the 12 nations negotiating the Trans-Pacific Partnership share or "are starting to share" the view that a deal is within reach, Amari said.

