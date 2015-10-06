ATLANTA Australia wanted more access to the U.S. market for sugar than it got under a new Pacific trade deal, but it secured benefits for local industries ranging from wine to financial services, Australian Trade Minister Andrew Robb said on Monday.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership will give Australia an extra U.S. quota of 65,000 tonnes of sugar a year and a share of growth in the U.S. market that Robb said could take total exports to 400,000 tonnes a year by the end of the decade.

The country also successfully resisted U.S. demands to increase the protection periods for biologic drugs, avoiding a hit to the healthcare budget, and Robb said negotiators had to make a judgement about the balance of the deal overall.

"Our judgement was that we didn’t get as much sugar as we wanted, but it is the first increase since 2000," he said in an interview with Reuters.

A lower beef tariff in Japan of 9 percent would be a “big gain” for beef producers, seafood producers would face no tariffs on exports and eliminating duties on imported wine in Canada would be a significant boost to an industry that already sold more than A$140 million ($99.16 million) a year.

“The agricultural opportunities, when you add them up country by country are very, very significant for just about every one of our agricultural groups,” he said.

Compared with earlier discussions Australia had with the Untied States on sugar, the difference was in winning a greater share of a discretionary quota linked to U.S. demand. Australia's share will rise from 8 percent to 23 percent.

"Any growth in the market over the next little while, we will get nearly a quarter of that amount," Robb said.

Average annual exports of sugar to the United States were projected to roughly double from 107,000 tonnes to 207,000 tonnes.

Some U.S. lawmakers have criticized the shorter time periods agreed on biologics, which govern how quickly lower-cost alternatives can come to the market, potentially complicating the passage of the deal through Congress.

But Robb said the congressional vote was always going to be close, judging from a battle to pass another trade bill earlier this year, and he had confidence in U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman.

"I’m confident that Ambassador Froman is competent in making a judgement of what he can sell," he said.

(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Ken Wills)