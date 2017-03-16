U.S. Ambassador in Chile Carol Perez speaks to South Korean Deputy Minister for Trade Negotiations Sangjin Lee during a meeting of the 'Alianza del Pacifico' (Pacific Alliance) summit in Vina del Mar, Chile March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Chile's Foreign Minister Heraldo Munoz (C) speaks next to Chile's Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes during a meeting of the 'Alianza del Pacifico' (Pacific Alliance) summit in Vina del Mar, Chile March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Colombia's Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin (L) speaks to Chile's Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes (C) during a meeting of the 'Alianza del Pacifico' (Pacific Alliance) summit in Vina del Mar, Chile March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A view of the meeting room during 'Alianza del Pacifico' (Pacific Alliance) summit in Vina del Mar, Chile March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Peru's Foreign Minister Ricardo Luna Mendoza gestures during a news conference after the meeting of the 'Alianza del Pacifico' (Pacific Alliance) summit in Vina del Mar, Chile March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray (R) speaks to the media during a news conference after the meeting of the 'Alianza del Pacifico' (Pacific Alliance) summit in Vina del Mar, Chile March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Chile's Foreign Minister Heraldo Munoz (7th L), along with other participants, attends a news conference after the meeting of the 'Alianza del Pacifico' (Pacific Alliance) summit in Vina del Mar, Chile March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

(L-R) Vietnam's Ambassador in Chile Ngo Duc Thang, New Zealand's Trade Minister Todd McClay, Japan's Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Toshinao Nakagawa and Peru's Foreign Minister Ricardo Luna Mendoza are seen after the meeting of the 'Alianza del Pacifico' (Pacific Alliance) summit in Vina del Mar, Chile March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

VINA DEL MAR, Chile The remaining members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) are seeking a way forward on the trade pact, they said on Wednesday, as some emphasized the need for deals to address concerns about workers' rights and other issues.

The TPP, which originally covered some 40 percent of global gross domestic product, was effectively torpedoed in its current form when President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement in January.

The 12 members met for the first time since then on Wednesday, assembled by Chile alongside China, South Korea, and Colombia, to try to thrash out a way forward on Asia-Pacific trade.

With the retreat of the United States, China appears to be the natural successor to lead those discussions, but an emphasis on getting a progressive deal that wins buy-in from sceptical citizens could see nations in the Americas forging a different path.

"We are talking about free trade of a very high quality, with protection for investors, the environment, and labour rights," Mexican foreign minister Luis Videgaray told reporters after the meeting.

"That is the primary criteria with which any negotiation that takes place will comply."

Consensus was growing that trade deals need to consider issues like the environment and labour rights, Canada's trade minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on the sidelines.

"Around the table, the word 'progressive' appears more and more... it is becoming part of what people would consider as a base in order to progress," he said.

Critics of the TPP have said it does not do enough to protect jobs, and U.S. presidential candidates across the political spectrum promised to scrap it if elected.

But the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), promoted by China, contains far less than the TPP in terms of provisions for protecting workers and the environment.

China reiterated its wish to promote regional economic integration, but did not comment on the differences between the pacts.

Another way forward may be via Latin America's Pacific Alliance trade bloc. Its four nations said on Tuesday they would seek to expand by allowing associate membership as a precursor to trade talks.

New Zealand said in a statement on Wednesday that it expected to be one of the first to begin negotiations.

Trade officials from ex-TPP countries are now set to come up with a menu of options for ministers before they meet in May at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering in Vietnam.

Ministers wanted to continue with the "substance of the accord," Chile's foreign minister Heraldo Munoz said.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Bill Rigby)