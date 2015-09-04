TOKYO Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Friday support was building for a ministerial meeting to be held on a delayed Pacific Rim trade pact and conclude the deal before a general election in Canada.

"Momentum is gathering (in support of a meeting) gradually including major nations such as Japan and the United States," Amari told a news conference.

Trade ministers from the 12 nations negotiating a Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which would cover 40 percent of the global economy, failed to reach a deal at talks in Hawaii last month.

Canada will hold the election on October 19, and Amari has expressed concerns that it would be difficult to continue talks after the election campaign started, Kyodo news agency reported last week.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa, writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Eric Meijer)