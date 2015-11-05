FTSE dips as Fed minutes, risk-off mood weigh
LONDON British shares dropped on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicated the bank would shrink its balance sheet later this year.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Congress should not wait a year before acting on the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, a White House spokesman said on Thursday, the day President Barack Obama was expected to formally take the first step toward winning congressional approval for the deal.
Spokesman Josh Earnest also said the Obama administration would be "respectful of the need to give time" to Congress to consider details of the pact and that the president would work to build bipartisan agreement on it.
Obama was expected to notify Congress on Thursday he intends to sign the deal, which begins a 90-day clock for him to sign it. That, in turn, will trigger the next step in the process, and the earliest the TPP could come before Congress is March.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will stick to its policy plan including bond buying and record-low rates for some time to come as it is not yet convinced the euro zone economy is back to rude health, its president and chief economist said on Thursday.
RIYADH Prime Minister Theresa May and the chief of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) pitched investments in Britain to the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday during a two-day visit to Riyadh.