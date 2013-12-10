U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman speaks during a plenary session of the ninth World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE Ministers in Trans-Pacific trade talks said on Tuesday they had made 'substantial progress' during a four-day meeting in Singapore but have not reached a final agreement and will meet again next month.

"Over the course of this meeting, we identified potential landing zones for the key issues in this text," said U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman, reading from a joint press release at the end of the meeting, which was held in Singapore.

He said the countries would continue "intensive discussions" and meet again in January.

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong, Kevin Lim and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)