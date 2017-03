NUSA DUA, Indonesia Indian Trade Minister Anand Sharma said on Friday he would endorse a draft trade reform at the World Trade Organization, removing a major obstacle to a deal.

"It is a victory for the WTO and for the global community to have arrived at a mature decision," Sharma told reporters. "We are more than happy. It is a great day. It is a historic day."

