LONDON The International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) published final recommendations on Thursday to increase supervision of algorithmic and high-frequency trading after last year's "flash crash" on Wall Street rang alarm bells.

IOSCO members such as Germany's BaFin, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Services Authority from Britain, and Japan's Financial Services Agency, are bound by the global watchdog's rules to implement agreed recommendations.

Last week finance ministers from the world's top 20 economies (G20) endorsed the recommendations they had called for in November 2010.

The main targets are high-frequency trading, the way in which some brokers give clients direct access to markets, and better monitoring of market practices such as cancelling orders after a fraction of a second.

The main recommendations are:

** Trading venues must provide fair, transparent and non-discriminatory access to their markets, products and services

** Trading venues must have suitable controls, such as trading halts, and limit-up and down controls, to trigger in volatile markets. Trading systems and algorithms must be robust and able to deal with sudden increases in volume

** There must be controls on all order flow, whether direct or indirect trading participants. Controls, such as automated pre-trade controls, must be approved by a regulator. Regulators should also identify risks from unregulated direct members of trading venues and take concrete steps to address them

** Regulators must continue to assess the impact on market integrity and efficiency of market structure changes, algorithms and high frequency trading

** Regulators should take action to stamp out novel forms of market abuse that may arise from technological changes. They should also review arrangements for monitoring trading, including orders entered and orders cancelled

** IOSCO also required by the G20 to propose supervisory changes by mid-2012, such as more audit trails of transactions, a single reporting point for all orders and trades, and a "unique legal identifier" to track what each trader is doing

** IOSCO will also analyse structural developments in markets and how they affect efficiency and integrity

