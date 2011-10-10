LONDON Clean-energy projects developer Trading Emissions (TREM.L) said it will scrap its dividend following a steep drop in carbon prices, and unveiled plans to re-register in the Isle of Man.

"The carbon market requires that counterparties provide cash collateral against forward contracts up until delivery," the company said. "Accordingly, cash proceeds must be retained to ensure the company can meet its working capital requirements."

The company said it may not have sufficient reserves to pay future dividends, following a steep drop in prevailing carbon prices and, in turn, the value of its portfolio of carbon related securities.

EU carbon prices have gradually neared levels seen in the 2009 recession and are down 30 percent from the beginning of the year. Certified Emission Reduction (CER) are currently trading at about 8 euros.

Trading Emissions, which trades carbon offsets in a market where rich countries pay developing nations to cut emissions on their behalf under the U.N.-backed Kyoto Protocol, had declared a final dividend of 3.85 pence last year, for a total dividend of 5.5 pence per share.

The company also said it would seek approval from shareholders at its Annual General Meeting in December to re-register under the Isle of Man Companies Act 2006.

Monday's news comes barely three months after steep falls in carbon prices forced the company to halt talks to sell its portfolio.

Shares in the company, which have fallen more than 35 percent in the past three months, closed at 54.75 pence on Friday, valuing the business at 137 million pounds.

(Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Sarah Young)