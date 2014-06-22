Britain's biggest online rail booking system Trainline is looking to list on the stock market in a move that could see the company valued at more than 400 million pounds ($680.72 million), Sky News reported.

Exponent Private Equity, which owns most of Trainline, is expected to appoint advisers for the float in the next few weeks but the timing of the listing remains uncertain, the British broadcaster quoted sources as saying.

Trainline sells tickets for train travel in Britain online and by telephone. It allows its customers to choose routes and fares based on preferences such as price or time.

An attempt by its private equity owners to sell the business in 2012 collapsed. According to Sky News the sale process was halted after bidders including Priceline.com, the U.S.-based bookings site, and a Canadian pension fund declined to meet the asking price. ($1 = 0.5876 British Pounds)

