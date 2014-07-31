CALGARY Alberta Oil and gas pipeline company Transcanada Corp (TRP.TO) said on Thursday in a second quarter earnings call it was always aware Apache Corp (APA.N) was looking to sell at least a piece of its interest in the Kitimat, BC, LNG project.

U.S. oil and gas company Apache announced earlier on Thursday it plans to sell its interest in the $15 billion Kitimat project, in which it partners Chevron Corp (CVX.N).

TransCanada plans to build a $1.9 billion gas pipeline to feed the Kitimat project, providing the LNG facility goes ahead.

