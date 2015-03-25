The Sydney Opera House is reflected in a harbourside hotel window in The Rocks district of Sydney, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

NEW YORK As the new president and chief executive of high-end gadget purveyor Brookstone, you'd expect Thomas M. Via to be a seasoned traveller who never leaves home without his fancy neck pillow and compression socks.

But where does he like to go? Down Under.

"Sydney is a vibrant waterfront city filled with incredibly happy people," says Via, who took over Brookstone in December, after his years at Toys "R" US, where he was senior vice president for the Babies "R" Us in the United States.

"I love the 'outside patio culture' and everywhere you go there seems to be a view of the city, the harbour or a surf beach," says Via. "Plus, you cannot beat the weather!"

During his multiple business trips there, Via has gleaned several tips. Here are a few:

When you land: "Spend time walking around Circular Quay, The Rocks, and if time permits, definitely take a ferry ride to Manly for an incredible view of the Sydney Harbour."

Best hotel: Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel (30 Pitt Street) "Be sure to get a room with a view."

Power breakfast: Zebra Lounge (1 Harris Street) in Pyrmont on the waterfront. "Amazing eggs benedict, great coffee, friendly service and outside seating."

Cup of Joe: "Each coffee shop in Sydney offers a unique brew. Coffee chains barely exist and should be avoided at all cost if you are truly a coffee lover!"

Business meeting: Sydney Olympic Park (8 Australia Ave.) for a conference. "You can host a function in Olympic Stadium and even take pictures on the Gold/Silver/Bronze Podiums used during the Olympic Games in Sydney."

Team outing: Lawn Bowling. "Just choose any club where space is available. It's a great activity that can provide team strategy or spur competition and it is an unusual activity for someone from North America."

Downtime: "Be sure to take in an Australia Rules Football Match, a rugby match, a performance at the famous Opera House (Bennelong Point), a show at the Sydney Theatre Company (Pier 4, Hickson Road). Walk the Bondi to Bronte waterfront trail, one of the best walking paths I have experienced ever - anywhere. Visit the Westfield Sydney shopping centre (corner Pitt Street Mall and Market Street). Or just wander around the city."

Tourist trap: Darling Harbour entertainment area, loaded with restaurants, pubs, clubs and people watching. "Try Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville (Shop 225, Harbourside Shopping Centre, 10 Darling Drive) for a "bevy" (beverage) outside. You must have dinner at Nick's Seafood (The Promenade, Cockle Bay Wharf).

"If you're a pizza lover, then try Criniti's (Level 2, Harbourside Shopping Centre). If Thai food is your favourite, try Thaifoon (Darling Harbour Shopping Centre, Level 2, Shop 329, Darling Harbour) - good food and a great name!"

Boite: Harbour View pub (at the Harbour View Hotel, 18 Lower Fort St.) in Millers Point at the foot of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. "It was one of my favourite places for a 'fish fry' and their upper deck patio is a great place to sit outside and enjoy a wide selection of beers."

Can't-miss treats: "Try the landmark restaurant Cafe Sydney (5, 31 Alfred Street) and allow time to tour the historic building it is located in. Be sure to book in advance - reservations can be hard to get, especially on the weekend.

"Also, try the wharf at Woolloomooloo - my favourite is China Doll (Shop 4/6 Cowper Wharf Roadway), which has outside seating and spectacular views of the city."

Mementoes: Souvenir shopping at the weekend market held at the historic Rocks (George Street)

