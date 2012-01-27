A young boy plays in the water of a public fountain to cool off in Los Angeles September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Got 48 hours in Los Angeles? Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors make the most of the city:

FRIDAY

4 p.m. - Rent a convertible and head to the beach where Angelenos get an early start to the weekend. Santa Monica and Venice beaches offer not only safe swimming, but miles of paths for running, bicycling and inline skating.

For a more secluded beach experience, Paradise Cove in Malibu is framed by bluffs and is a star in its own right, having served as a backdrop for many films and television shows including "Baywatch" and "Lethal Weapon 4."

6 p.m. - Watch the sun set over the Pacific while sipping a Mai Tai cocktail at Gladstone's, located at the intersection of the Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset Blvd. Indulge yourself at their raw bar or relax on the patio overlooking the ocean where surfers ride the waves and schools of dolphins pass by.

8 p.m. - Hit the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica for a true locals experience complete with a farmer's market, shops, bars, restaurants and street performers. Walk over to the Santa Monica Pier and take a night ride on the Carousel, as seen in "Iron Man"

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - Head Downtown to bargain shop till you drop in the LA Fashion District (www.fashiondistrict.org ), the hub of the West Coast apparel industry with 1,000 stores in 90 blocks. Saturday is the busiest day as wholesalers open their stores to the public.

Noon - Good international food abounds in this diverse city, where more than 100 languages are spoken. For an authentic Mexican lunch, try the counters in Downtown's Grand Central Market or head to nearby Little Tokyo for reasonably priced Japanese food.

2 p.m. - With the top down, cruise Sunset Boulevard to Hollywood. Stop at Hollywood and Highland for the classic sites -- the Walk of Fame, Grauman's Chinese Theater and the Kodak Theater where the Oscars are held. Back on Sunset, pass through the idyllic palm-lined streets of Beverly Hills and keep heading West to the newly renovated Bel-Air Hotel, a favorite of stars and deal-makers.

4 p.m. - Visit The Getty Center (www.getty.edu ), the sprawling museum designed by Richard Meier on a Brentwood hilltop. The architecture and gardens vie for attention with the art collections amassed by oil magnate J. Paul Getty.

6 p.m. - Depending on the season, there are three must-do evening events in LA. In the summer, take a picnic to the Hollywood Bowl (www.hollywoodbowl.com ), a spectacular natural amphitheater that hosts the Los Angeles Philharmonic for classical evenings, as well as pop, jazz and world music artists.

A baseball game at Dodger Stadium is always a beautiful night. Fans line up for Dodger dogs (hot dogs) and gaze at palm trees and mountains beyond centerfield. In colder months, get tickets to a Philharmonic performance at the Walt Disney Concert Hall (www.laphil.com ), the steel-clad architectural gem designed by Frank Gehry.

9 p.m. - Dine on a filet of beef with a Caesar salad at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood. Don't mind the paparazzi camped outside. They're just waiting to snap pictures of the various stars who frequent the place including actors like Keanu Reeves and Sofia Vergara and pop stars such as Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani.

SUNDAY

8 a.m. - Have breakfast at the Sunday Farmers' Market in Hollywood (Hollywood Blvd and Ivar Ave.) - a cool hangout with live music and lots of serious talk about sustainable farming.

9 a.m. - Put on a good pair of running shoes and head to Griffith Park, one of the largest urban parks in the United States, where good hiking is possible near the Hollywood sign, or visit the renovated Griffith Observatory, featured in the movie "Rebel Without a Cause." Reservations are required to visit the observatory and can be made online at www.griffithobs.org.

Noon - Everyone has to wait in line at Pink's Hot Dogs, even the biggest stars who come for the famous chili dogs. Look for the snaking line at Melrose and La Brea.

2 p.m. - Head to It's a Wrap!, a clothing store that sells liquidated wardrobe and props from movie and TV shows (itsawraphollywood.com). With two locations - the valley and Westside - all items are tagged with a show code and title so you can boast to friends back home about your new 'True Blood' coat or those cool boots Harrison Ford wore in his last flick.

4 p.m. - Finish the trip with a final foray down the freeways, arriving at the airport with tousled hair and a golden tan -- the signature look of LA.

(Reporting by Zorianna Kit; editing by Patricia Reaney)