NEW YORK Online travel adviser Cheapflights has come up with a list of its top 10 travel destinations to celebrate wedding anniversaries. Reuters has not endorsed this list:

1. For frugal couples ... the Dominican Republic

Starting a new life together can be expensive, and the first few anniversaries can sometimes get pushed aside. For those looking to celebrate an anniversary without a hefty price tag, consider heading south to Santo Domingo, a dollar gets you a long way. There are plenty of resorts in the area, so finding an affordable all-inclusive package is easy. Spend your days basking in the sun, or hit the streets of the Dominican's bustling capital. As a lesser-known tourist destination, Santo Domingo offers visitors the ability to see the city on their own terms while meeting expectations as a tropical utopia.

2. For the expecting couple...Sonoma, California

Looking to get that one last romantic vacation in before the little one arrives? Babymoons are becoming more and more popular, and for good reason - they're a last chance for sleep and freedom. Sonoma is already known as a destination filled with Michelin starred restaurants and, of course, world-class vineyards. But it's also a great babymoon destination. Hotels and resorts like Hotel Healdsburg and Spa have entire menus dedicated to expecting mothers and fathers, and all treatments are designed to help you relax, prepare and get the most out of the final weeks before junior arrives.

3. For the couple seeking a romantic escape...Positano, Italy

Amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life, sometimes it's hard to keep that romantic flame burning. But a trip to the Amalfi Coast is sure to help. Like most of Italy, the wine, the food and the atmosphere leave one yearning for a more permanent Italian residence - and Positano has that and more. Weave in and out of the picturesque hillside village, sipping limoncello and taking in the old fishing-village culture. The beaches are a must-see. Be sure to check out the Santa Maria Assunta church, which houses artifacts from the 13th century.

4. Have an adventure...Queenstown, New Zealand

For the duo that would rather trade in lounge chairs and fruity cocktails for hiking shoes and sports drinks, there's no argument that Queenstown is the perfect destination. This lakefront city has everything from skiing and snowboarding, horseback riding, hiking and white-water rafting. The first commercial bungee jump was established in Queenstown, making it a hot destination for daredevils looking to take the leap, but it is also home to jet boats that fly through the water performing stomach-flipping stunts.

5. Renew your vows...Las Vegas, Nevada

Why not ditch the floral arrangements, the fancy cake and the relatives for Las Vegas? You've been there and done that. Here's a second chance at running away to declare your love for one another. You can head to the Viva Las Vegas Chapel where an Elvis impersonator will renew your vows and sing for you, book a ceremony outside the "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign, or keep it simple and head to the drive thru. Whatever you decide, there's a way to make in happen in Vegas.

6. Go off the beaten path...Mombasa, Kenya

A typical couple might travel to Africa and visit Cape Town, South Africa's coastal gem. But for the couple that wants anything but ordinary, a trip to Mombasa is the answer. Located on the coast of Kenya, bordering the Indian Ocean, Mombasa is the perfect mix of unique African culture and a sun-and-sand getaway. Before seeking independence, Kenya was at the hands of the Portuguese, the Arabs and the British, all who added to the rich culture and history of Mombasa. And of course, just outside of the city there are plenty of safari tours for those wanting to walk on the wild side.

7. "His and Hers" getaway...Edinburgh, Scotland

Consider heading to Scotland for the perfect blend of "yours, mine and ours" anniversary experiences. Some of Scotland's best spa and golf resorts are just a drive away, including Carnoustie Hotel and The Gleneagles Hotel. Or, scope out the whiskey scene with Glenkinchie distillery tours and The Scotch Whiskey Experience. Old Town and New Town are UNESCO World Heritage Sites, so for history buffs, the entertainment is endless. Plus, the art scene is abundant with galleries and museums, including the National Gallery of Scotland.

8. Volunteering...Chiang Mai, Thailand

Voluntourism is a rapidly growing industry, and a great way to dive into a particular culture. So why not share that special experience with your special someone? While there are loads of destinations around the world interested in getting couples to give back, our favorite destination to volunteer is Chiang Mai. Chiang Mai offers plenty of opportunities for couples to work in orphanages, teach Buddhist monks to speak English and perform building renovations, and it's also a hot spot for people looking to care for elephants. That, and don't forget the tasty food, charming people, unique Thai architecture and heavily influenced Buddhist culture.

9. Relax in luxury...Bora Bora, French Polynesia

There's nothing that brings a couple together like the royal treatment, and it's probably no surprise that extravagant luxury can be found on the sublimely beautiful Bora Bora. A popular honeymoon spot among the rich and famous, Bora Bora is home to the novelty over-water bungalows and 360-degree views of paradise. Every trip should include a motu visit, the tropical sanctuaries were once only opened to kings. And, of course, leave room for Bora Bora's world-class scuba diving and jet skiing.

10. Bring the kids...Paradise Island, Bahamas

Whether you want to make your kids a part of your anniversary experience or you simply can't find a babysitter, there's something for everyone on Paradise Island. This tropical oasis meets non-stop beach adventure in surprising ways. Get once-in-a-lifetime experiences and swim with the dolphins, shoot down a water slide in shark-infested waters or snorkel in the densely populated lagoons. Then mom and dad can take turns at the golf course, the spa and maybe even head over to the Bacardi distillery. Everyone will go home with a story to tell and a tan to show off.

