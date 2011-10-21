LONDON Dinosaurs and Damien Hirst, evensong and observatories - the best things in London life really are free. See the city and save those pennies with this guide from online travel adviser Hotels.com (www.hotels.com) to the top 10 things to do for free in London. Reuters has not endorsed this list: 1. Evensong at Westminster Abbey

The pomp and history of Westminster Abbey put it on most visitors' must-see lists, but during the day it can be crowded and expensive. Come at Evensong to catch the church at its best - alive with ceremony and song, and free.

www.westminster-abbey.org/home 2. Star-gazing and city views at Greenwich Observatory

Stand with one leg in the western hemisphere and one in the east - the Prime Meridian runs through Greenwich Observatory in south-east London. The elegant red-brick building is also home to interactive displays, a huge domed telescope and some of the best views over London.

www.nmm.ac.uk/places/royal-observatory/ 3. Cutting-edge art on First Thursdays

On the first Thursday of every month a host of East End galleries throw their doors open for free events and exhibitions. Art hotspots like Hackney's Vyner Street turn into impromptu street parties as a mix of students and art-lovers flit from gallery to gallery.

www.firstthursdays.co.uk/ 4. Dinosaur Days at the Natural History Museum

An awesome 26-metre skeleton of a Diplodocus gazes down on the armies of families milling round the vaulted entrance hall of the Natural History Museum in Kensington. Deeper inside there's a captivating mix of high-tech interactive exhibits, fearsome animatronic dinosaurs and Victorian curiosities.

www.nhm.ac.uk/ 5. Archive films at Mediatheque

The long sweep of the South Bank is packed with free things to do - from watching the wild rides of skateboarders to the free exhibitions at the British Film Institute. Don't miss Mediatheque though. The BFI's viewing room has thousands of hours of rare film and TV footage to view on personal video stations.

www.bfi.org.uk/ 6. Legal history at the Inns of Court

When location scouts for movies like Harry Potter want a London location they head for the Inns of Court in Holborn. A walk through the headquarters of the British legal system takes in thin-windowed Dickensian chambers, quiet fountain squares and the gaudy splendour of the Knights Templar's London temple.

www.barcouncil.org.uk/about/innsofcourt/ 7. Wonderful window-shopping at Sotheby's

It's not just buyers who can browse the lots at one of the world's most famous auction houses. Extraordinary works of art, from Old Masters to Damien Hirst skulls, pass through these hallowed halls, and they are all exhibited for free.

www.sothebys.com 8. An open party invite at Cargo Free Fridays

The Cargo club is an unofficial HQ for east London's hipsters - the first stop on any self-respecting Shoreditch night out. Plug in to the area's mix of up-and-coming bands, hip DJs and summer barbeques with their famous (and free) Friday night sessions.

www.cargo-london.com 9. Cockney culture at Columbia Road Flower Market

A nondescript street in busy Hackney comes alive every Sunday as armies of flower-sellers turn the area into a riot of colour, fragrance and boisterous banter. Join the crush as Londoners haggle for floral bargains or just wander the street's urban greenery.

www.columbiaroad.info/ 10. A British master at Tate Britain

Many of the world's most famous artworks are on display for free in London's art galleries. Lose yourself in JMW Turner's wild impressionistic canvases and evocative sketches at the Tate Britain's post-modern Clore Gallery, dedicated to that most English of painters.

www.tate.org.uk/britain

