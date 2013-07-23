U.S. insurer Travelers Cos Inc (TRV.N) posted an 85 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower disaster losses.

Travelers reported net income of $925 million, or $2.41 per share, for the second quarter, up from $499 million, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.

The company posted operating earnings of $2.13 per share.

Total revenue was up 5 percent to $6.67 billion.

