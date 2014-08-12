DUBAI Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Qatar National Bank (QNB) QNB.QA are arranging a $800 million (476.53 million pound) loan to help Abu Dhabi-based entrepreneur B.R. Shetty acquire a majority stake in foreign exchange operator Travelex, he said on Tuesday.

"The jumbo transaction has been finalised, we are happy with the terms," Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty told Reuters, adding that the financing was expected to be completed by September or October.

The billionaire - who owns UAE Exchange - said the total value of the Travelex acquisition deal, which was announced in May, was about 800 million pounds.

He added he would take a 91 percent stake in Travelex, and Abu Dhabi private equity house Centurion Investments would own the remaining 9 percent.

