Travis Perkins (TPK.L), Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, will name Stuart Chambers, the former chairman of chip designer ARM Holdings, on Tuesday as its next chairman, Sky News reported.

Chambers has been picked to replace‎ Robert Walker, who has chaired Travis Perkins for the last seven years, it reported. bit.ly/2sa5hft

Travis Perkins' media department said in a statement it would not comment on the report.

Travis Perkins reported a 4.9 percent growth in total sales in the first quarter of 2017 and said that it was on track to meet its full year expectations.

Earlier this month Anglo American said it had appointed Chambers to succeed John Parker as the miner's next chairman and carry on with its overhaul.

Anglo American did not comment on the report.

