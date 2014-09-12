South Korea court to reassign Samsung chief bribery case to another judge
SEOUL A South Korean court said on Friday it is reassigning the bribery case of Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] chief Jay Y. Lee to a different judge.
The U.S. Treasury Department is monitoring banks that are shifting some of their trading operations overseas to avoid tough swaps rules in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source from the department.
Swaps are contracts in which two parties agree to exchange payments based on fluctuations in interest rates or other benchmarks. If firms in separate countries have comparative advantages on interest rates, then a swap could benefit both firms.
The Treasury is keeping an eye on the practices to determine if they pose any risks to parent companies in the United States, the report said. (on.wsj.com/YBNsTz)
Banks like Citigroup Inc (C.N), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) have revoked their policy of guaranteeing some swaps issued by foreign affiliates, primarily in London, eliminating ties to their U.S. parent, the report said.
Representatives of the Treasury were not immediately available to a mail seeking comments outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SEOUL A South Korean court said on Friday it is reassigning the bribery case of Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] chief Jay Y. Lee to a different judge.
LONDON Britain's departure from the European Union will be costly for both sides in trade terms, however good the exit deal reached, former head of the World Trade Organization Pascal Lamy said on Thursday.
SINGAPORE Halfway into an OPEC-led oil supply cut, Asia remains awash with fuel in a sign that the group's efforts to rein in a global glut have so far had little effect.