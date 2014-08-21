Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
SYDNEY Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (TWE.AX), which is the subject of two $3.1 billion (2 billion pound) takeover proposals, is considering making acquisitions in the United States to accelerate growth, chief executive officer Mike Clarke said on Thursday.
Clarke said the company is considering "organic and inorganic" growth opportunities in the United States after swinging to a A$100.9 million net loss for the year to June 30, from a net profit of A$47.2 million the previous year.
"We believe that there is an opportunity to accelerate our growth, particularly in the area of masstige and luxury in America," Clarke said, referring to the company's mass prestige wine portfolio.
"It could be acquisition, it could be alliance, it could take a number of different forms. You can rest assured it's going to be financially accretive."
The annual net loss included a A$281 million impairment charge on the valuation of historic acquisitions, particularly in the United States, where the previous year it made writedowns for destroying thousands of cases of unsold wine.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.