LONDON The criminal trial of Tom Hayes, the former trader charged with Libor rigging offences, is not an open-and-shut case despite reams of written requests made by him to others to influence interest rates, a London court heard on Tuesday.

In his first speech to the jury as the high-profile trial reaches its final stages, defending counsel Neil Hawes denied Hayes was dishonest or had run a "Nuremberg Defence", seeking to avoid guilt by claiming to be acting on the orders of superiors.

"He has never said he didn't do the things he has done. What he has sought is not an excuse...it's transparency," Hawes said, labelling the prosecution's case against Hayes "cunningly simple and attractive".

Hayes, a 35-year-old former Tokyo-based yen derivatives trader at UBS UBSG.VX and Citigroup (C.N) trader, is the first person to face a jury on Libor-rigging charges. He denies eight charges of conspiracy to defraud between 2006 and 2010.

The prosecution alleges that Hayes set up a network of brokers and traders at some of the world's most powerful financial institutions, cajoling and at times bribing them to help rig Libor rates for profit, defrauding counterparties.

Libor - the London interbank offered rate - is a crucial cog in global finance. Designed to reflect the cost of bank borrowing in different currencies over differing time frames, it has become a benchmark for around $450 trillion of financial contracts and consumer loans worldwide.

Hayes argues that he broke no rules and was open about attempts to seek "favours" from others to influence rates and that his managers were aware of and endorsed trading methods that were widespread in the industry.

He has told the court he cooperated with the Serious Fraud Office in 2013 and admitted dishonesty during 82 hours of interviews only after he discovered he had also been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice in December 2012 - and was desperate to avoid extradition.

MORE AUSTIN POWERS THAN JAMES BOND

Hawes said Hayes, who has been diagnosed with mild Asperger's Syndrome, "lived, breathed and slept Libor all because he wanted to do a good job for the bank". He said Hayes's actions had attracted attention because he was so blatant about them, rather than because no-one else was doing the same thing.

"How do you think people conduct themselves in a conspiracy?" Hawes asked the jury. "It sounds like something secret and quiet and discreet… There’s nothing covert, underhanded or discreet" about Hayes's communications, he said.

"It’s more Austin Powers, isn’t it, than James Bond?"

Hawes also drew the jury's attention to the difficulties with conspiracy to defraud cases. He said each count required a dishonest agreement - and noted that Hayes's requests for Libor rates were sometimes ignored or brushed off.

Earlier the prosecution, led by Mukul Chawla, said Hayes had only himself to blame for finding himself on trial and denied that anyone had thrown him "under a bus", as Hayes alleges.

In his closing speech for the prosecution, Chawla said no-one had forced Hayes to rig rates, pay bribes or make admissions in lengthy interviews with investigators.

Hayes, he alleged, had been quick to blame former employers, managers at all levels, the Department of Justice and lawyers, and that he had held a "multitude of organisations" responsible for his predicament without taking any responsibility himself.

The defence continues its closing speech on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Pravin Char and Susan Thomas)